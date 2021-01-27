Martin Odegaard has completed his loan move to Arsenal.

Considering how quiet the January transfer window has been for many Premier League clubs, you'd be forgiven for being caught off guard by how quickly the Gunners got the deal over the line.

Things were fast becoming clear that Odegaard wasn't getting the opportunities he desired at Real Madrid despite having finally rid himself of the shackles of being repeatedly sent out on loan.

Arsenal sign Odegaard

Zinedine Zidane afforded the Norwegian wonder kid just nine appearances in all competitions, which felt a little underwhelming considering his spectacular performances on loan at Real Sociedad.

However, Real's loss is Arsenal's gain with Odegaard following Dani Ceballos in swapping the Bernabeu for Emirates Stadium in the hope of an increase in game time.

Speaking in his first interview as an Arsenal player, Odegaard told the club's official website: "I like the club and I always liked the way that the club wants to play.

How will Odegaard fare in England?

"Everything about the club and now how the manager wants to play, I think it's a club that really suits me well. So I think it's a good match.

"I spoke to him [Mikel Arteta before coming here, of course. That was very important for me and he seems like a top manager and I liked his ideas, the way he sees football and also the way he is."

But what are Arsenal fans really in store for - should they line their house with bunting for the second coming of Lionel Messi or press the panic button over the new Denis Suarez?

The answer is, well, neither. Rather, it's somewhere in between with Odegaard possessing the tools to become one of the world's best players, but without the consistency to achieve that right now.

Video of Odegaard's brilliance

But that doesn't mean that Arsenal fans need to wistfully cry onto their crystal ball because there is plenty of evidence from Odegaard's time in Spain to suggest he could make an instant impact.

And we've seen few better demonstrations of that fact than a thrilling video from YouTuber 'MadridistaTV' that is rather aptly titled: 'Here's why Arsenal Signed Martin Ødegaard!'

With more than 250,000 views in six days at the time of writing, it's clear to see that plenty of Arsenal fans are keen to find out, so be sure to join them by watching the video down below:

You can almost hear the tune 'Smooth Operator' playing over Odegaard's silky skills.

Destined for greatness

Look, far, far stranger things would have happened if Odegaard turns out to be a flop at Arsenal, but the one thing that can't denied is his raw footballing ability, regardless of his prospects in England.

By no fault of his own, Odegaard hasn't been able to burrow his roots into a specific club or project yet for any length of time and who knows, Arsenal might well be the perfect place to set up shop.

But whether or not it takes Odegaard six weeks, six months or six years to find out his perfect environment, you can be sure that his footballing brilliance will reap big results at some point.

