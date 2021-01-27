A new era begins at Chelsea Football Club on Wednesday evening.

Thomas Tuchel will take charge of his first match as manager against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's successor will be hoping he can instigate a turnaround in Chelsea's fortunes, with the Blues currently 10th in the Premier League table after five defeats in their last eight league games.

It won't be easy, but fans are cautiously optimistic. After all, Tuchel has enjoyed success at both Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, winning five major trophies at the latter.

There's also hope that the 47-year-old can help his countrymen, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, rediscover the devastating form they both showed in the Bundesliga last season.

However, the pair are not suddenly going to be thrown into the starting XI by Tuchel based purely on their reputations.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the new manager plans to continue Lampard's legacy of giving Chelsea's array of talented academy graduates the platform to thrive at the highest level.

It's believed Tuchel views the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham as 'key men in his Stamford Bridge revolution' and rightly so.

Mount has been Chelsea's finest performer this season, while James has established himself as the team's first-choice right-back and earned himself an England call-up.

Abraham has also excelled during his rather limited game time in 2020/21, the gangly striker scoring 11 goals in his last 14 starts across all competitions.

No wonder Tuchel wants to continue placing faith in the academy lads, as they've been the only real sources positivity during an underwhelming campaign thus far.

The report from the Daily Mail also details that the Chelsea board will back the new manager in the upcoming summer transfer window.

A top centre-forward is a priority in a few months' time and the name currently being admired by the west London club's recruitment staff is none other than Erling Braut Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is one of the most sought-after players in world football and he has a €75m (£66.2m) release clause, although it cannot be activated until the summer of 2022.

So if Chelsea want to sign the 20-year-old before then, they will have to part ways with an extortionate sum of money, somewhere in the region of £150m.

Roman Abramovich is certainly not afraid to back his managers with fistfuls of cash, but after Lampard's struggles following a summer of lavish spending, the Russian may be a tad more hesitant for a while.

Chelsea would also have to make sure they're playing Champions League football next season if they want to sign Haaland and qualification is anything but a formality right now.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

News Now - Sport News