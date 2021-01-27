Leicester lining up summer move for £25.2m-rated PL man

Leicester City have been looking at securing the signing of Burnley defender James Tarkowski for some time.

The Foxes have been pursuing a deal for the England international in each of the last two transfer windows.

However, they have been unable to get a deal over the line.

The 28-year-old has also attracted interest from West Ham United, with the Hammers seeing a bid worth over £30m knocked back last summer, per The Daily Mirror.

And the outlet now claims that Leicester are set to return for the centre-back this summer as they bid to bolster Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

Tarkowski’s contract is set to expire in 2022 and that means this summer could be the last chance the Clarets have to bank a big fee for one of their prized assets.

Leicester could beat West Ham to his signing this summer as they may well have the allure of Champions League football, while they are likely to be able to offer higher wages.

The defender has not let talk over his future distract him, however, and has made a total of 16 Premier League appearances this season, only missing the opening day clash with Leicester and the following game against Southampton.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Tarkowski is an intriguing target for Leicester.

He is ageing and will turn 29 next November, meaning the Foxes really ought to consider if they will get bang for their buck by signing the centre-back this summer.

He is valued at £25.2m by Transfermarkt and while he is an experienced Premier League player, with 139 appearances to his name, one has to wonder if Leicester would be better served finding a younger, cheaper target with a higher resale value.

Tarkowski is undoubtedly a good player, but he does not feel like the smartest purchase for the Foxes.

They should give this some very careful consideration.

