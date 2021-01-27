Everton transfer news: Talks over January exit at an early stage

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line and the recent win over Wolves having proven - at least to some degree - that Everton are capable of winning without a striker, the future of a man they paid £27m for looks bleak.

Indeed, Cenk Tosun has been handed only 43 minutes of Premier League action this season and has been linked with the likes of West Bromwich Albion and former club Crystal Palace.

According to The Athletic, however, the 29-year-old could be in line to leave English football this month.

They claim talks about a short-term loan move to CSKA Moscow are at an early stage of proceedings and that even a slight injury is unlikely to hinder the chances of making a move.

Having missed the recent FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday, the minor knock isn't thought to represent too much of a problem.

While the Toffees are yet to receive a firm offer for the Turkish international, they are believed to be aware of the interest, and have deemed the 29-year-old surplus to requirements.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given a permanent move does not appear to be forthcoming for the £6.3m-rated (Transfermarkt) marksman, trying to shift at least some of his wages seems like the smartest idea.

Back in September 2018, talkSPORT suggested Tosun was earning up to £145k-p/w so any help on that front is surely welcome, particularly given The Athletic hinted in November 2020 that their wage bill was a problem when it came to attempting to buy more players.

In an ideal world, Tosun would leave permanently. Still, considering the lack of activity in the transfer market so far this month, a late loan move may be their only hope in recouping at least some of their investment.

