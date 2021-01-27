West Ham man praised for 'silencing the doubters again' vs Crystal Palace

West Ham jumped up to fourth in the Premier League table on Tuesday night after securing their fourth consecutive top flight win.

David Moyes' side travelled to Selhurst Park and despite only three sides beating Crystal Palace in their last nine Premier League home games, they came away with all three points.

Midfielder Tomas Soucek netted twice after Wilfried Zaha's early opener and Craig Dawson later headed home what proved to be the winner from a Jarrod Bowen corner - rendering Michy Batshuayi's late strike to make it 3-2 redundant.

And journalist Roshane Thomas was quick to praise Dawson after the match in The Athletic's discussion thread.

He said: "Brilliant from West Ham. Benrahma's best performance since the Leeds game, Dawson silences doubters again and keep feeding Soucek potato salad!"

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

It's certainly true that Dawson didn't seem like the most inspiring signing when he was signed on loan from relegated Watford at the end of the summer transfer window.

That marked his second relegation in three years after also failing to beat the drop at West Brom and there were even periods of last season when the 30-year-old centre-back had failed to keep his place in the side.

Having not made his Premier League debut for West Ham until late December, Dawson's first few months at the London Stadium only played up to the assumption that he'd merely been signed to make up the numbers.

However, since being brought into the side to face Southampton, Dawson has been nothing but superb for the Irons. In addition to his goal at Selhurst Park, the Englishman played a big hand in West Ham keeping three consecutive clean sheets before conceding just once to West Brom.

West Ham are yet to lose a Premier League game with Dawson in the starting XI and while that may be surprising to those who scoffed at his arrival back in October, it actually makes a lot of sense.

After all, the one-time Rochdale defender has never been a revolutionary in his role but offers huge aerial presence (he won 4.3 aerials per game during his last Baggies campaign), doesn't overcomplicate things and always executes the basics well.

That's exactly what this West Ham team is all about under Moyes.

