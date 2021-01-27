Leeds latest news: Phil Hay reveals January transfer stance

With Leeds United back to winning ways and the San Francisco 49ers pumping more money into the club, things are looking up after a brief dip in form.

Indeed, it had been a pretty bad month for the Yorkshire giants.

Embarrassingly knocked out of the FA Cup by Crawley and without a goal prior to last night's win away at Newcastle United, Adama Traore was linked with a move to Elland Road, presumably in light of their attacking woe.

However, writing in the comments section of his discussion with fans about last night's victory, The Athletic's Phil Hay has revealed what Andrea Radrizzani told him about the January window.

"We were on a call Radrizzani yesterday and he said that anyone with the expectation that Leeds might go big in the last few days of the January window shouldn't kid themselves," he wrote when asked about the prospect of the club further strengthening after their big summer spend.

"To use his words, they're "exposed" by the £100m outlay in the summer."

Prior to that, Hay revealed "one of the reasons that they haven't spent in this window is because the players they like aren't readily available but that doesn't change the fact that they spent most of what they could afford in the summer."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

After the money spent in the summer, another splurge during this month's window was surely always unlikely barring a dire need to lift the club out of the relegation zone.

Clearly, there hasn't been any need for that so reports over a big money for Traore - who Wolves reportedly value at £40m - always seemed somewhat fanciful at this stage of the season.

Leeds will need little reminding over what overspending can do and they do appear to have quite a coherent strategy at the moment with most of their summer signings playing relatively big roles this season, barring the injury-stricken Diego Llorente.

For now, there doesn't appear to be any need to get too far ahead of themselves.

