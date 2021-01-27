£6.2m-rated Everton ace closing in on January transfer

Everton have been keeping their powder dry in the January transfer window.

The Toffees have not done any permanent deals to strengthen Carlo Ancelotti’s squad and it seems they are more focused on trimming their numbers than adding to them.

That makes sense, given that they splurged in the summer to bring in the likes of James Rodriguez, Allan, and Ben Godfrey.

And they could have the opportunity to receive a fee for defender Jonjoe Kenny in this transfer window.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Burnley are interested in signing the defender and are hopeful of doing a deal before the deadline.

Everton have yet to receive a bid for the 23-year-old, but it seems one will be forthcoming, with Burnley said to be confident of a deal.

The window closes next Monday.

Kenny, indeed, has played just 77 minutes of Premier League football this term, having spent last season on loan at Bundesliga club Schalke 04.

He is valued at £6.3m by Transfermarkt.

Yeah, Kenny needs a fresh start.

He is still only 23 and he clearly has plenty of promise, but he simply isn’t in the plans of Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti.

His lack of league minutes point to a player whose development is beginning to falter and one thinks that a switch to Burnley could give him a great opportunity to play regularly at the highest level.

A former England youth international, a deal at over £6m would be relatively cheap for Burnley to afford and a decent enough fee for Everton to accept.

This works for everyone.

