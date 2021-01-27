Celtic closing in on £2.5m deal for Championship man

Celtic’s season has not gone to plan at all.

Neil Lennon’s side have been way off the pace in the Scottish Premiership and can only watch on as their old firm rivals Rangers stroll to the title.

Celtic, indeed, are currently 23 points behind Steven Gerrard’s side, though they do have three games in hand.

Even winning those, though, would only cut the gap to 14 points.

And it seems the club are now in the market for reinforcements as they look to bridge that gigantic gap.

Sky Sports reports that the Scottish club are hoping to sign Ben Davies from Preston North End in this transfer window.

Talks are reported to be going well and Celtic want to do a deal before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Lennon’s side would have to pay between £2m and £2.5m to land their man, with Davies’ contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth are also interested but Celtic’s deal for Davies is said to rest on the agreement of personal terms.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Davies has been a loyal servant to Preston.

He is a left-footed centre-back and he can also play at left-back, with his versatility likely to be prized by Lennon.

The 25-year-old has made a total of 144 appearances for the club and has played a key role in their play-off push this season; he has played 18 times and the club are currently just six points off the top-six.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

A move to Celtic would see him step up a level and allow the soon-to-be-deposed Scottish champions to land a genuinely excellent talent.

This is a deal the club need to get done.

News Now - Sport News