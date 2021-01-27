Zlatan Ibrahimovic made the headlines once again during AC Milan's 2-1 loss to Inter Milan in Tuesday's Coppa Italia quarter-final.

The Swedish striker scored the game's opening goal, was part of a vehement confrontation with Romelu Lukaku and got himself sent off for a second bookable offence.

There's never a dull moment when Zlatan is involved and his feud with Lukaku late in the first half has unsurprisingly been the dominant topic of conversation in the hours after the Derby della Madonnina.

The former Manchester United teammates squared up to one another and then unleashed verbal attacks, which were heard by all due to the absence of a crowd in San Siro.

In the end, the Belgian had the last laugh as he scored Inter's equaliser from the penalty spot and watched his side go on to claim a dramatic win thanks to Christian Eriksen's free-kick in the 97th minute.

Zlatan challenged an opposing team's main man and lost, which is something that's happened before.

Back in 2013, the Swede went head-to-head against Cristiano Ronaldo on the international stage with a place at the 2014 World Cup on the line.

Unlike Tuesday night, there wasn't a sinister edge to the contest, but the two did partake in a skirmish to see who could be the match-winner - and Ronaldo showed Zlatan who's boss.

The Portuguese superstar scored a hat-trick in Stockholm, with two of his strikes coming just minutes after a brace from Zlatan had put the hosts 2-1 up and just one goal away from qualification.

It was an iconic encounter between two of the greatest players of all time and you can relive the key moments from those seven minutes of mayhem in the Swedish capital below.

CR7 vs Zlatan

Ronaldo has delivered countless match-winning performances during and his treble under the lights in Stockholm is right up there with the very best of them.

Whenever he's tasked with rising to the occasion, the Juventus man does exactly that and there's no player better or more composed in a high-pressure situation.

Zlatan isn't bad himself, but even the 39-year-old icon isn't quite at Ronaldo's superhuman level and apart from Lionel Messi, no active player is.

News Now - Sport News