At UFC 257 last weekend, Conor McGregor was knocked out out for the first time in his professional career by lightweight Dustin Poirier.

Following the two’s first bout back in 2014, Poirier got his revenge on the Irishman, knocking him out in second round of the bout, and stunning the UFC world in the process.

After being stripped of the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles back in 2016, McGregor’s form is now 1-2, competing only three times in just over four years.

Among those shocked and surprised by McGregor’s loss is former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

GSP appeared on fellow former UFC fighter Michael Bisping’s podcast called ‘Believe You Me’. The pair spoke about The Notorious One’s defeat at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

St-Pierre said: “I thought Conor was going to win, but I was wrong. I was very surprised. Will he keep his composure under pressure? I think one of Conor’s biggest strengths is that he overwhelms his opponents with his pressure, his presence”.

The Canadian continued, adding: “All the information he gives his opponent’s brain and the talking and all of that, a lot of his opponents fold under pressure, but Poirier stayed sharp, and it was a real testament of how good he is”.

The conversation continued, with St-Pierre offering the Irishman some advice for his return. GSP believes McGregor can rise back to the top of the company, but some changes may be needed along the way.

GSP said: “I think he needs to be reborn. He needs to change things in his training and in his life that he believes were the causes for his failure. It doesn’t matter if its true or not as long as he believes.

“He needs to find what he thinks he did wrong in his previous preparation leading up to the fight, whether it’s training leading up to his fight or whatever, and not make the same mistake twice”.

Bisping and GSP also discussed one of the talking points of the fight – Poirier’s leg kicks. While St-Pierre has no easy solution for defending them, he did offer some ways to react.

GSP explained: “If your legs are wide open and you’re going to try to shield it like Muay-Thai style, you won’t have the time to do it because your legs are too wide.

“Unless you fight with a stance that your legs are closer, but if you do, your vulnerability will be compromised standing up. So, there’s no perfect way, there’s always a counter to the counter.”

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

News Now - Sport News