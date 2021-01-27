Spurs could make £13.5m swoop before January deadline

Tottenham Hotspur face a huge match this week.

Jose Mourinho’s side will take on Liverpool on Thursday evening in an encounter that could have major ramifications on both clubs’ pursuit of a top four finish.

Spurs are currently sixth in the Premier League table, one point behind the Reds, with a game in hand, and two behind fourth-placed West Ham United, with two games in hand.

A win over the Reds, then, would see them occupy a Champions League qualification spot.

And it seems that the club are also looking at strengthening Mourinho’s squad before the end of the transfer window.

The deadline comes next Monday and a new report from RAI pundit Ciro Venerato, via Sport Witness, claims that the club could make a move to sign Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic this month.

The 29-year-old has a contract that expires in the summer but it appears that the club could try to get ahead of their possible competitors and buy him this month.

Venerato said: “Tottenham for January may need a central defender: there are five or six profiles that the English follow, including Maksimovic.”

There is no claim of contact between Spurs and Napoli but Maksimovic has made just five starts in Serie A this season and is valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

A deal for Maksimovic makes sense for Spurs, provided they can do it relatively cheaply.

One feels that the club does need a succession plan for the departure of Toby Alderweireld, with the Belgium international set to turn 32 in March.

Bringing in a player as experienced as Maksimovic as cover would make sense.

With his deal expiring in the summer, one has to imagine that chairman Daniel Levy could do a relatively cheap deal for the Serbia international.

This could be a bargain.

