Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic came to blows during the Milan derby on Tuesday night.

It's a shame that a thoroughly entertaining clash between the European giants, which culminated in Christian Eriksen's stoppage-time winner, has revolved around a controversial incident.

But such was the animosity between the former Manchester United teammates that it simply couldn't be ignored and football fans are still piecing together exactly what happened.

Ibrahimovic vs Lukaku

The moral of the story is that Lukaku and Ibrahimovic both launched a series of insults at each other before half-time with swear words and comments about each other's mothers raining in.

Ibrahimovic was also believed to have made a 'voodoo' comment towards Lukaku that might have a basis in bizarre claims from Everton’s major shareholder, Farhad Moshiri in 2018.

In fact, Ibrahimovic felt the need to clarify that his comments during the Derby della Madonnina were not racially motivated, taking a clear anti-racism stance on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Alleged comments

But alleged voodoo comments aside, there has been no shortage of football fans trying to work out exactly what Lukaku and Ibrahimovic were saying to each other at the San Siro.

While it's impossible to make out everything that was said during the Coppa Italia clash, the absence of a live crowd and presence of extensive footage makes it easier than you'd expect.

And of all the supporters to have trawled through the audio, we're not sure anybody has done it quite as thoroughly as Twitter user @Futball_Karim.

Subtitled video of Milan incident

That's because they uploaded a subtitled review of the footage with the caption: "Listened to the clip multiple times from 5 different broadcasts & this is what I managed to pick up."

In other words, they went to great lengths to decipher Ibrahimovic and Lukaku's conversation as best as possible, corroborating previous reports and suspicions for the most part.

However, there are also some new nuggets and soundbites along the way, so be sure to check out the most extensive deep dive into the Lukaku vs Ibrahimovic incident that we've seen so far.

Wowsers. There's no shortage of swearing and mum jokes, are there?

A turning point in the season?

It's clear that tensions were running high between the Milan clubs as they look to reassert their authority in Italian football, emerging as leading contenders for the 2020/21 Serie A title.

And although we're a long way away from finding out the destination of the current Scudetto, no doubt the Inter and Milan players will be viewing Tuesday's clash as a dress rehearsal.

Therefore, you can't help feeling as though Ibrahomvic has shot himself in the foot with a Lukaku clash that paved the way for his sending off and Inter fighting back from 1-0 down.

Only time will tell whether Ibrahimovic's lapse in concentration will set a trend for AC Milan's run-in, but it just goes to show that holding your nerve and losing your cool don't go hand in hand.

