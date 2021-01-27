West Ham making moves to finalise first January signing

West Ham United appear to be closing in on their first two signings of the January transfer window.

David Moyes’ side are currently in the top four of the Premier League table and will be hoping to continue their quest to finish in the European places.

As such, they are set to strengthen the manager’s squad, though the deal requires some nimble footwork.

Indeed, The Athletic reports that the club are currently leading the race to sign Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United.

For the move to happen, though, the Irons need to convert either Said Benrahma’s loan deal or Craig Dawson’s loan deal into a permanent one.

And it seems that the club will do the former, bringing the Brentford winger into the club on a permanent basis.

They had struck a loan deal in the summer with the Bees and were set to buy him this summer, but that will be brought forward.

And that will free up the option for West Ham to sign Lingard on loan, as players are only allowed two loans from domestic clubs in a season. Lingard is set to arrive on a six-month loan, though the deal is not yet done.

He earns £100,000-per-week at Old Trafford and the main sticking point in negotiations appears to be contributions to his pay packet.

Moyes worked with Lingard during his brief spell at United and the club are hopeful of bringing Lingard in.

United are said to be conscious of potentially leaving a gap in their squad in case of an injury crisis, and are keen to be compensated as such.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a really decent deal for West Ham.

The club don’t have that much in the attacking midfield, with Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini the main options.

The pair have just three league assists between them this season and bringing in a player like Lingard would add some flexibility and balance to the attacking midfield ranks.

He is able to operate between the lines, play on the half-turn, and set up chances for the strikers in the final third.

That is exactly what the Irons need; this deal is worth the hassle.

