Newcastle eyeing bargain deal to bolster leaky defence

Newcastle United are in terrible form.

The Magpies were beaten again in midweek, as they fell to a dispiriting 2-1 defeat to Leeds United.

The result means the club have now gone nine league games without a win, while they have lost five on the bounce.

Those defeats have come against Leicester City, bottom of the table Sheffield United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

It has left the club 16th in the Premier League table, although they are still seven points clear of the relegation zone.

And now it seems they are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements.

Sport Witness carries a report from Primo Canale claiming that the Magpies are interested in signing Sampdoria defender Omar Colley.

The 28-year-old was wanted in the summer transfer window but Newcastle were unable to get a deal over the line.

The report states the north east club have again made an attempt to bring in the Gambia international, and that Sampdoria are open to a sale.

He is valued at £4m by Transfermarkt and has made 69 appearances for the Italian club since his move from Genk in 2018.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Newcastle really do need some improvements in defence.

The club have conceded a total of 34 goals this season; only West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace, and Leeds United have shipped more.

Bruce’s side need to sort those issues out if they are to start climbing the table and bringing a player like Colley in would be a great deal.

He is clearly a relatively cheap acquisition and he is a fine player.

During his time in Serie A, he has averaged 1.1 tackles per game, 2.4 interceptions, 1.1 fouls, and 4.1 clearances, per WhoScored. This is an excellent defender, and he would be a fine signing.

