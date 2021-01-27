West Ham battling Newcastle & Fulham for prolific nine-goal ace

West Ham’s pursuit of a new striker has dominated the headlines this month.

The sale of Sebastien Haller has left the club seeking a replacement and they have yet to find one.

Instead, they look set to sign Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United, but it seems they are continuing to pursue a new forward.

Sport Witness carries a report from journalist Armando Napoletano, who was speaking to Calcio Napoli 24 Live.

The Irons have been linked with a move to sign Spezia striker M’Bala Nzola, who has been in excellent form in Serie A this season.

The 24-year-old has scored nine goals in 13 games this season, laying on one assist, and it seems that the Hammers are not the only club interested in snapping up the centre-forward.

Napoletano claims that both Fulham and Newcastle United are also interested in signing the forward.

Nzola is valued at £3.6m by Transfermarkt and one thing seems certain: He is likely to leave the club for a far higher price than that.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Nzola is in electric form.

The 24-year-old has never played in Serie A prior to this season but he is making light work of it, scoring plenty of goals as Spezia look to stay in the top-flight following last season’s promotion.

He scored six goals in 17 games in Serie B last term, so one has to wonder if this is more of a purple patch than a true reflection of his quality.

It is little surprise that Premier League clubs are interested in snapping him up, as he is having a great season so far.

But one has to wonder if he will be able to adapt to life in England.

