Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been unavailable for Arsenal's last few games due to personal reasons.

Mikel Arteta explained after Arsenal's 3-1 win against Southampton that Aubameyang has been going through a difficult time in recent days.

"Auba is having a difficult time, we’re all behind him and this win is for him," said Arteta, per the Mirror.

Alexandre Lacazette dedicated his goal against the Saints to the Gabonese striker, while other members of the squad wrote messages to him on social media.

Aubameyang has now spoken out about missing Arsenal's past few games.

He has revealed in an emotional statement that his mother was not been well in recent times and he had to be by her side.

Fortunately, Aubameyang's mother is recovering and he will be back in London on Wednesday evening.

He wrote: "Hey guys, Thank you so much for all the messages and calls over the last few days.

"My mother is going through some health issues and I had to be there for her. She's already much better now and I will be back home tonight.

"I'm more than grateful to the doctors and nurses for helping her get through this.

"And of course, thanks to my Arsenal fam for the love yesterday! I'm more determined than ever to keep our momentum going!

"Thank you all again - I really am beyond blessed to receive this level of support and love from all of you and I can't wait to be back."

It's a relief to hear that his mother is well and he will be back in action very soon.

Aubameyang will presumably be available for selection when Arsenal welcome Manchester United on Saturday evening.

He will be looking to pick up where he left off, having notched twice against Newcastle in his late outing.

News Now - Sport News