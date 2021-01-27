Villa could lose highly-rated youngster being eyed by Euro giants

Aston Villa have been in excellent form this season.

Dean Smith’s side are ninth in the Premier League table and are just six points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, with three games in hand.

They face Burnley on Wednesday and could move seventh with a win, provided other results go their way.

But it now appears that they could be set to lose a highly-rated prospect this month.

Football Insider reports that there is interest from a number of top European clubs in Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

The 18-year-old left winger has a contract that expires at the end of the season and he has made 17 appearances for the U23s, scoring five goals and laying on two assists. He also played 15 times for the U18s, scoring nine times.

He has yet to make his senior debut but Barcelona, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are all in the race to secure his signature.

The teenager has repeatedly trained with the first-team and was involved in pre-season friendlies too.

He is a talented youngster and he has also been capped at U19 level by England, scoring a hat-trick on his debut behind closed doors.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The 18-year-old is clearly making great strides.

He has played repeatedly for the U18s and the U23s and he could be the latest young English talent to head abroad for minutes.

The interest from Europe is likely to see him leave; it’s rare for a player like Philogene-Bidace to snub a move to the likes of Barcelona and PSG but it will surely be a bitter blow for the Villans.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

They could lose a highly-rated talent for absolutely nothing.

That can never be good news.

News Now - Sport News