By now, you’re probably aware of what happened between former Manchester United teammates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku last night during the Milan derby.

If not, have you been living under a rock today?

The pair came to blows during Inter’s dramatic 2-1 victory and exchanged some pretty nasty words.

Zlatan called Lukaku a ‘donkey,’ while the Belgian responded by calling Ibrahimovich a "b**ch".

That didn’t go down well as the Swede then insulted Lukaku’s mother and things really kicked off.

At the half-time whistle, Lukaku allegedly said: “You want to speak about my mother you son of a b***h? I’ll shoot you in your head."

During the argument, Zlatan also shouted 'go do your voodoo s***' - something that saw people accuse him of racism.

However, the comment about voodoo appears to stem back to Lukaku's time at Everton with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri saying at the time that the Belgian visited a witch doctor in Africa and rejected a contract extension due to a 'voodoo message'.

"We offered him a better deal than Chelsea and his agent came to Finch Farm to sign the contract," said Moshiri in January 2018.

"Robert [Elstone, Everton's chief executive] was there, everything was in place, there were a few reporters outside, then in the meeting Rom called his mother.

"He said he was on a pilgrimage in Africa or somewhere and he had a voodoo and he got the message that he needs to go to Chelsea."

Lukaku denied the claims and threatened to sue Moshiri.

Regardless, Zlatan has now responded to the claims that he was racist to Lukaku with a Twitter statement, which also appeared to claim he was better than the Inter striker.

“In ZLATAN's world there is no place for RACISM,” he tweeted. “We are all the same race - we are all equal!!

“We are all PLAYERS some better than others.”

And now, former United teammate Paul Pogba has rushed to Zlatan’s defence.

He wrote: “Zlatan... racist? He loves me too much so he's the last person I'd think of as racist! Come on, don't joke with that one!”

Of course, having a black friend doesn’t necessarily mean Zlatan wasn't racist but it’s clear the Frenchman is fully supporting him.

Pogba and Zlatan had a brilliant relationship at Old Trafford, helping Jose Mourinho’s side to three trophies during the 2016/17 campaign.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

News Now - Sport News