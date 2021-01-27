West Ham latest news: Liverpool could be keen on £80m-rated star

With Frank Lampard having been sacked by Chelsea, it seems likely that the saga involving the Blues, West Ham and Declan Rice will end.

Strongly linked with a return to the club who released him as a teenager, The Athletic recently suggested Lampard's pursuit of the player had actually annoyed senior figures at Stamford Bridge.

Still, it's not all good news, following reports from The Guardian.

They claim that, while Chelsea's interest could be a thing of the past as they enter the Thomas Tuchel era, Liverpool could be keen on the England international.

There are reportedly 'suggestions' the current Premier League champions could make a move for the 22-year-old in an attempt to freshen up their squad this summer.

Either way, Rice's price tag is believed to be set at around £80m, with any deal potentially making him the joint-most expensive English player of all-time, alongside Harry Maguire.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

If a club is prepared to pay that kind of money for Rice then West Ham could be in for one of their best deals in modern history.

Signed for free, the midfielder would be their biggest ever sale, representing a wonderful bit of business for The Hammers.

However, right now, there doesn't appear to be any great need to sell unless they get an offer they cannot refuse. Currently in the Champions League positions, David Moyes has significantly improved the team since returning to East London little over a year ago and the future looks promising.

Right now, West Ham are in a win-win position. Sell him and pull in a record-breaking fee or keep one of their most important players during what looks like an exciting period for the club.

