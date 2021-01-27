Leeds United star Jack Harrison could be Victor Orta's biggest achievement

Jack Harrison provided a slice of dead-eyed precision to clinch all three points for Leeds United in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Following an incisive through ball from the increasingly impressive Raphinha, Harrison caressed the ball into the far corner with the outside of his boot, volleying the ball just as it rose from the ground.

It was his fourth goal of what is proving to be a fine first season in the top-flight. If he continues to find the net with this regularity, he won't be far off double figures come the end of the season.

Harrison is a firm favourite of Marcelo Bielsa's and is rarely omitted from the starting XI.

There can't be too many players who have turned out for a club on more than 100 occasions before signing a permanent contract, but that's the peculiar situation the 24-year-old finds himself in.

After more than two-and-a-half years at Elland Road, Harrison has made 110 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing 16 assists along the way.

Those numbers are far from electric, but he has improved immensely during that time and offers so much energy and balance to this Leeds side.

According to Whoscored, Harrison tops the charts in Leeds' squad for key passes having provided 1.9 per game so far this season, which is the same number managed by Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

Just seven Premier League players can boast a superior return and it's also pertinent to note that he is second only to Patrick Bamford in the club's goal scoring charts.

His impressive transition to top flight football may not have blown everyone away and fans still find themselves frustrated with his indecision and inconsistency at times, but how many flair players are truly capable of finding top gear on a weekly basis?

Harrison's progress has taken place in the midst of a season in which Leeds will almost certainly be forced to finally come to a conclusion regarding his future.

At the end of what is his third loan spell, Victor Orta will have the option of triggering a £10m option-to-buy clause that was included as part of the deal to re-sign him from Manchester City, per The Phil Hay show (via Football FanCast).

On current evidence that figure represents an absolute steal. Newcastle paid a then club-record £20m for Miguel Almiron in 2019, a player who has mustered just six goals in 64 Premier League games for the club; Everton signed Alex Iwobi in a £34m deal; West Ham United splurged £36m on Felipe Anderson.

The list could go on. In the current market £10m is sublime value for a dynamic, attacking player who can score, assist, create and also possesses the versatility to play on both wings.

Orta's shrewd approach to the transfer market has made himself a popular man since he was appointed as the club's director of football back in May 2017, but a £10m permanent move for Harrison could represent his greatest masterstroke to date.

