"I don't see that" - Former PL striker makes big claim about Tottenham transfer

Tottenham Hotspur’s signing of Carlos Vinicius in the summer finally secured a back-up to Harry Kane.

The Brazilian arrived on loan from Benfica and has since been a decent option in second-string competitions.

The 25-year-old has played five times in the Europa League, once in the EFL Cup, and twice in the Premier League.

He has scored six goals in that time, three in Europe, and three in the FA Cup.

It should be said that those goals have come against weaker opposition, though; he scored twice against Ludogorets, once against Royal Antwerp, and a hat-trick against non-league Marine.

He has played just 24 minutes in the Premier League, and there is the potential of Spurs turning the loan into a permanent deal at the end of the season, for £40m.

But former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor does not think the club should pursue a deal to sign the Brazilian, comparing him to former Spurs flop Vincent Janssen.

Janssen arrived from AZ Alkmaar in 2016 and managed just six goals in 42 outings for the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Aston Villa forward said: “I don’t see that happening.

“He’s a good player but you look at strikers that Spurs have had in the past like Janssen. I don’t think Spurs will want to be stuck with a striker who is not at that level.

“I don’t see them making that permanent.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Vinicius hasn’t really been given that much of a chance yet.

Whenever he has had the opportunity to lead the line, he has scored goals, and he can only play the opposition in front of him.

One has to think that he needs to be given more of a chance in the Premier League if Spurs are to actually look into triggering the option to sign him permanently.

Comparing him to Janssen, too, just doesn’t seem all that fair at this point.

It is not right to make snap judgements on players, and he has only played the full 90 minutes twice in all competitions.

