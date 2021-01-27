Marseille are prepared to consider offers for supposed Leeds United transfer target Jordan Amavi, according to Get French Football News.

Amavi is a name that will sound vaguely familiar to Premier League fans having signed for Aston Villa in 2015 and impressed with two assists in ten appearances before seeing his debut campaign blighted by injury.

He then spent a season at Villa Park in the Championship before signing for Marseille, where he has established himself as a regular member of their starting XI.

Recently, the marauding left-back has been linked with Leeds and the move would make sense for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, Leeds don't really have an undisputed first-choice left-back, with Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski sharing the role for much of this season.

Secondly, Bielsa has connections with Marseille as one of his former clubs (albeit not exactly leaving on great terms) and Amavi's contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

GFFN have now provided an update based on their own information, revealing that Marseille aren't aware of any interest from the Whites but that they are prepared to listen to offers due to the 26-year-old's contract situation.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

It's an interesting update with a positive and a negative for Leeds supporters hoping to see some action in the market before Monday's transfer deadline.

On the one hand, Amavi is clearly available, presumably for relatively cheap (Transfermarkt value him at just £9m), and he would make a decent addition to Bielsa's squad.

He's an incredibly attacking left-back (wing-back is probably more accurate), he's experienced in English football and he's only 26 - so there will likely be resale value even if an Elland Road move doesn't work out.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

On the other hand, GFFN haven't been able to back up Foot01 who initially mooted Leeds as a potential suitor, which suggest it might well have been a case of putting two and two together based on some of the points already raised.

Then again, there's still a few days left of the transfer window, Amavi's a good player and Marseille are open to selling, so don't rule this one out just yet.

News Now - Sport News