Thomas Tuchel was in the dugout for his first Chelsea match against Wolves on Wednesday evening.

Just two days ago, Frank Lampard was the boss at Stamford Bridge. But within hours of the first reports that he was about to be sacked, Tuchel was appointed.

Before his first match against Wolves, the former PSG boss explained that it's been a mad 48 hours.

"You cannot imagine the last 48 hours, 72 hours, it's all a bit surreal. But we are here now and it is amazing. It was crazy," he told BT Sport.

"We will see if I got any message across in training! I was happy to be on the pitch with them as they feel comfortable, we took the possibility to train. There is nothing to be afraid of and we encouraged the guys to do their best today.

"I hope we will attack and play brave football, we play to score and create chances. It's an intense game, we need a winning mentality and to be compact and solid. that's what we want to create.

"We have a good mix of young and experienced players. Today I cannot choose a team after one day in training, it's not fair so this may be the most unfair line-up we ever do.

"We chose a bit more experience today because we step in in the middle of the season, it's not easy."

Lampard may be gone but he certainly isn't forgotten.

Not only does the 'In Frank, we trust' banner remain at the Shed End but the Chelsea DJ was feeling pretty mischievous.

Before the match, he played Queen hit 'Another One Bites The Dust'.

Was it purely coincidental? Surely not...

News Now - Sport News