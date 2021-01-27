Jack Grealish has been one of the standout players in the 2020/21 season.

The English midfielder has produced some dazzling performances for Aston Villa this campaign.

And he was at it again during Villa's Premier League match against Burnley on Wednesday evening.

Ollie Watkins gave Dean Smith's side the lead, before Ben Mee equalised just after half-time.

Grealish then came ever so close to scoring a Puskas award contender and giving Villa the advantage once again.

Emiliano Martinez gathered the ball from a cross and he immediately found Grealish on the left-hand side.

The Villa captain was well inide his own half and with multiple Burnley players around him.

But Grealish produced some brilliant touches to evade their challenges as he ran towards the Burnley goal.

He carried the ball all the way inside the Burnley box but, unfortunately for him, he saw his effort saved by Nick Pope.

Watch the moment below:

Wow. What an outstanding run. It draws parallels with Heung-min Son's goal for Tottenham against Burnley last season, which ended up winning the Puskas Award.

It's just a shame he wasn't able to find a finish.

Grealish was able to find the back of the net a few minutes later, though.

The 26-year-old played a one-two with Douglas Luiz and he made no mistake this time from 10 yards out.

He deserved that goal.

It was not enough, though, as Burnley produced a late comeback.

Two quick-fire goals from Dwight McNeill and Chris Wood condemned Villa to defeat.

That means, at the time of writing, Villa are in 10th and six points away from the top four.

