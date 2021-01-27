Crystal Palace exclusive: Carlton Palmer predicts Wilfried Zaha exit

The future of Wilfried Zaha is seemingly always up for discussion.

Most recently linked with the likes of AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, the Crystal Palace star is often talked about in various gossip columns, though a move away from Selhurst Park since his return has obviously never materialised.

Still, talking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, former England international Carlton Palmer has revealed he believes there's only so long you can delay the inevitable.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

When asked about what he made of Zaha's future, Palmer revealed he believed that Palace may struggle to keep a hold of him much longer.

"At some point he's going to go," he said during the interview.

"I know clubs are interested in him and Everton offered about £50m for him before.

"If he keeps performing the way he is, yeah, I think he will go."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Whether or not Zaha will get a move to a Champions League side remains to be seen given Palace's apparent £100m valuation of him but, with his contract up in 2023, Palace may need to make a decision soon.

Considering he handed in a transfer request in 2019, the idea of him signing an extension seems unlikely at the moment and the club will not want to risk him heading into the final year of his contract, significantly lowering his value.

Enjoying his best goalscoring campaign in the Premier League thus far, this summer looks to be a big one for the Ivory Coast international.

News Now - Sport News