Virgil van Dijk has been tremendous since joining Liverpool in 2018.

Liverpool's defence quickly transformed from a liability to a strength after his arrival.

He helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Now rated at £72m by Transfermarkt, the 29-year-old is unquestionably one of the best defenders in the world.

Van Dijk suffered a serious knee injury at the back end of last year but, despite his absence, his brilliance in the past few years has been recognised by International Federation of Football History & Statistics.

IFFHS have named their world Team of the Decade (2011-2020) and Van Dijk features at the back.

The Dutchman is joined by some legendary figures in the game and you can view the team below:

GK: Manuel Neuer

RB: Phillip Lahm

CB: Sergio Ramos

CB: Virgil van Dijk

LB: Marcelo

CM: Luka Modric

CM: Toni Kroos

CM: Andres Iniesta

RW: Cristiano Ronaldo

LW: Lionel Messi

ST: Robert Lewandowski

Van Dijk's inclusion in the team just goes to show how brilliant he has been for Liverpool.

His place in the team is still very controversial, though.

Gerard Pique has been a mainstay for Barcelona in the past decade.

Since 2011, he has helped Barcelona to six La Liga titles and two Champions League's. He also helped Spain win Euro 2012.

Thiago Silva may also consider himself unlucky to miss out.

Elsewhere, Lahm's inclusion is perhaps controversial instead of Dani Alves.

Kroos and Modric make the side, ahead of Sergio Busquets and Kevin De Bruyne.

And Lewandowski's brilliance for Bayern in the past few years sees him make the team instead of the likes of Luis Suarez.

There can be no disputing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's places in the team, though.

They have been brilliant for so long and they continue to dazzle despite both being in their mid-30s.

