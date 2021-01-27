Thomas Tuchel's first match as Chelsea manager ended in a drab 0-0 draw against Wolves.

The Blues had plenty of possession but failed to create enough chances to break down Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

In truth, it was an impossible task for Tuchel to stamp his authority on this Chelsea side before the visit of Wolves.

He was only officially announced 24 hours previously and, before the match, admitted it had been a crazy few days.

"You cannot imagine the last 48 hours, 72 hours, it's all a bit surreal. But we are here now and it is amazing. It was crazy," he told BT Sport.

"We will see if I got any message across in training! I was happy to be on the pitch with them as they feel comfortable, we took the possibility to train. There is nothing to be afraid of and we encouraged the guys to do their best today.”

Well, one message Tuchel seemingly got across to his players was the need to counter-press.

The former PSG manager has always insisted that his side attempt to win the ball back immediately after losing it high up the pitch.

And that was clear for all to see during their 0-0 draw with Wolves.

Twitter account @CF_Comps highlighted a number of occasions this happened on Wednesday evening.

The tweet is captioned: Thomas Tuchel: “I give my teams 5-7 seconds to win the ball back". Chelsea 24 hours after Tuchel is announced...

What follows are Chelsea players working extremely hard in an attempt to win possession off Wolves.

They didn't have to do it too much, in fact. That's because he hogged possession, making 433 successful passes in the opening 45 minutes - the most in a Premier League match since records began.

It’s an indication of what’s to come under Tuchel.

It’ll take a bit of time for Chelsea players to get used to but you don’t need to be a football expert to work out why it’s an advantage to win the ball back near the opposition penalty area.

Chelsea have the quality to punish teams if they can win the ball back high up the pitch but it’ll take a while for Tuchel to implement his system.

Whether or not he’ll be given long enough remains to be seen…

