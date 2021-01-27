Bottom of the Premier League, Sheffield United, have beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford.

This 2020/21 season just gets stranger with every passing gameweek.

Chris Wilder's side went into the match having won just once all season and staring relegation in the face.

The home side were coming off the back of knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup and they looked to return to the top of the Premier League.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead midway through the first half.

Kean Bryan rose highest from John Fleck's corner, with David de Gea looking unconvincing.

When Harry Maguire equalised against his former side with 25 minutes left, there only looked to be one winner.

However, 10 minutes later, Sheffield United led again. And it was awful defending from United.

Maguire hesitated to clear a cross, allowing De Gea to kick away. But the Red Devils couldn't clear their lines and the ball eventually fell to Oliver Burke, who saw his effort deflected into his own net by Axel Tuanzebe. What a shocking goal to conceded.

Is the great escape now on for Sheffield United?

They're still 10 points adrift of safety but take a huge amount of confidence from this victory. With 18 matches still to play, they will surely start believing they're not down just yet.

As for United, they now sit second behind Manchester City having played a game more.

If Pep Guardiola's side win their game in hand, they will go four points clear at the top of the table.

This could be a huge night both at the top and the bottom of the table.

