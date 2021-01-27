Sevilla cruised through to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey as they defeated Valencia 3-0 on Wednesday evening.

Julen Lopetegui's side took the lead through Luuk de Jong after 20 minutes.

The Dutchman doubled his tally 13 minutes later, before Ivan Rakitic netted to round off the scoring.

Sevilla are flying high in La Liga this season. They are currently in fourth with 36 points accumulated from their opening 19 games.

And their second goal on the evening - scored by De Jong - shows exactly why they are thriving.

Sevilla scored a truly incredible team goal which featured 37 passes and every player touched the ball.

The Spanish outfit showed absolutely no fear in their own box as they passed the ball around despite pressure from Valencia players.

They then broke forward and De Jong's smart finish capped off what was undoubtedly the team goal of 2021 so far.

Watch it below:

That is magic.

As @TheFront3 said: "Congratulations to Sevilla for officially completing professional football."

Lopetegui was happy with his side following the win.

"We played a good game against a good team," he told Sevilla's official website. "We wanted to win the power to play one more game in the Cup and we did.

"The goal was to pass and luckily we are going to play the quarters. The important thing was to pass either with one result or another".

The former Spain manager also spoke of his side's incredible team goal.

"It is not easy to finish a play like the second goal. Many times you have good starts, but today it has gone from the beginning to the end... It was a very nice action."

Lopetegui and his side are next in action on Saturday where they travel to Eibar for their La Liga clash.

