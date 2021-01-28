This season is the most unpredictable in Premier League history.

We know literally anything can happen but absolutely nobody saw Sheffield United going to Old Trafford and coming away with all three points.

We say the season has been unpredictable but Sheffield United’s results have been pretty predictable this campaign. Loss after loss after loss.

The Blades were being touted as the worst side in Premier League history as they headed to the Theatre of Dreams with just one win from their 19 matches so far.

But they shocked everyone with a 2-1 victory over , who were looking to return to the top of the Premier League table with victory.

Kean Bryan gave the away side the lead in the 23rd minute as he headed home from John Fleck’s corner.

It was a lead they held onto until the 64th minute when Harry Maguire notched against his former club from Alex Telles’ delivery.

Edinson Cavani came on as United looked for the winner.

But 10 minutes later, Sheffield United were ahead again.

Oliver Burke’s shot inside the United penalty area took a deflection off Axel Tuanzebe and hit the underside of the bar before going in.

But let’s rewind slightly.

The goal came about from Martial losing the ball in Sheffield United’s half. He then jogged back showing no urgency to win the ball back.

But the worst part comes next.

A viral video shows Martial just standing there as Sheffield United pass the ball around him, eventually finding Burke who scores.

Martial looks like a lost kid. It really doesn’t look great.

It wasn’t the only example of Martial’s poor body language during the defeat. In the 88th-minute and with United 2-1 down, there’s a 24-second clip of the Frenchman just standing still waiting to be passed the ball. When he isn’t, he continues to just stand there while his side goes in search of an equaliser.

What’s wrong with him?

After the match, Solskajer admitted the second goal was uncharacteristically “sloppy”,

"Conceding the second goal was poor. So sloppy. We stopped getting out to the ball, and that's completely out of character," he said.

He won't be happy when he watches it back and sees Martial just standing there...

