Manchester United fell to a shock defeat against Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went behind when Kean Bryan headed past David de Gea in the 23rd minute.

Man United struggled to find an equaliser but it finally came with just under half-an-hour remaining.

Alex Telles swung in an inviting corner and Harry Maguire produced a superb header to level the scores.

It looked almost inevitable that Man United would score again and win the game.

However, it was Sheffield United who won it late on.

The Red Devils produced some shambolic defending and Oliver Burke struck home to produce a shock result.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not happy at all with the referees in the aftermath of the game.

He believed that Sheffield United's goal should have been disallowed for a foul on De Gea.

Anthony Martial found the back of the net shortly after Bryan's opener, but that was disallowed for Maguire's foul on Aaron Ramsdale.

Solskjaer believes that goal should have stood and that United were hard done by on both occasions.

On Bryan's opener, he said: "Foul. Billy Sharp runs into him [De Gea] so he can't get up. So it's a foul."

And on Martial's disallowed goal, he said: "No foul. That's two mistakes from the referee."

View his comments at 0:53 in the below video:

That sounds like sour grapes from Solskjaer...

The Norwegian manager did admit that his side were off the pace and he did credit Chris Wilder's side on just their second win of the season.

"When you concede two bad goals it is always going to be difficult," he said.

"We didn't create enough and didn't penetrate in behind to score enough goals.

"The magic was missing. There wasn't a lot of space to run into. They defended well, fair play to them. Take nothing away from their performance.

“We didn't have the right ideas or the solutions. They weren't there."

He added: “No big inquest. Of course we are disappointed. But we have seen so many results this season out of character. Today, surprised. We've been the most consistent team over the past few months but it hit us today.

"We dust off the sad feeling and go again.”

