West Ham are looking to make moves late on in the transfer window.

The Hammers were given money to spend when Sebastian Haller joined Ajax in a €22.5 million deal earlier this month.

David Moyes' side have spent that fee - and more - on Wednesday evening.

Sky Sports have reported that they have completed the signing of Said Benrahma.

The Algerian winger was on loan at the club and they had an obligation to buy him from Brentford.

West Ham have paid £20m plus add-ons to make the deal permanent.

However, it appears that is not the end of their transfer business this month.

It has been reported that Jesse Lingard could join the club on loan from Manchester United in the coming days.

And, according to Sky Sports, West Ham are also in talks with RB Leizpig for Hwang Hee-chan.

Moyes is reportedly set to make a final decision over the possible purchase of the South Korean.

If he does sign, he would be regarded as Haller's replacement and would bolster West Ham's attacking options.

Hwang, 25, only joined Leipzig at the start of the season but he has struggled for game time.

He has made just six appearances for the club in 2020/21, with his last start coming all the way back in September.

Julian Nagelsmann, Leipzig's manager, has previously been very complimentary of the South Korean, who has 34 caps for his country.

"He's not a guy who will score 35 goals, but he'll really hurt the opposition with his pace and runs from deep," Nagelsmann said of Hee-Chan at the start of the season, per Bundesliga.com.

"You only have to look at his thighs - he's a real handful for opposition defenders. He can run at the opposition, play with his back to goal and create chances."

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Hwang's move Leipzig move has been a failure. That is concerning for the east London side.

But West Ham need a striker desperately after Haller's absence. Michail Antonio is their only option and he has had numerous injury problems in the past.

A fresh start could benefit the South Korean, who scored 16 goals in 40 games for RB Salzburg last season.

If West Ham could get him for cheap, then he would be a wise acquisition.

