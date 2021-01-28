Everton transfer news: Toffees still working on deal for Bayern Munich attacker

Everton are still working to sign Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

News of the Toffees placing a bid for the teenage attacker, believed to be a loan with either a purchase option or obligation, first emerged on Tuesday courtesy of Sky Germany.

And Romano has now provided an update on the situation, claiming Everton are still working on getting a deal over the line before Monday's transfer deadline and that talks with Bayern Munich are at a final stage.

Zirkzee looks like he could be something of a coup for Everton. The 19-year-old already has four Bundesliga goals under his belt - all scored last season - and measures in at a whopping 6 foot 4.

However, Parma were also reported to have made an approach for Zirkzee and Romano has documented their interest once again, which could spell trouble for the Toffees.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

While Romano didn't go into specifics about what exactly Everton's "different project" is, one would assume that it involves Zirkzee being Dominic Calvert-Lewin's understudy.

That scenario would still be a sizeable responsibility for the youngster, but ultimately it's why Everton may well end up missing out with Parma offering him a prominent role in their starting XI.

Yes, Parma are a lot lower down the table and those in England would argue Serie A is a generally lesser top flight. But Zirkzee will most likely want to get his senior career up and running, and the relegation-threatened Italian side are giving him the opportunity to do exactly that.

Former Arsenal man Gervinho is their top scorer in Serie A this season with just four goals, so clearly there's space for Zirkzee to join Parma and really impress by addressing the side's lack of firepower.

Compare that to Goodison where his game-time is dependent on the fitness and form of the joint-fourth-top scorer in the entire Premier League, and the situations are significantly different.

That might just be what costs Everton in this scramble for a promising young player.

