Leeds transfer news: Teenage prodigy Josh Doig appears on club radar

Leeds United have been quiet in the January transfer window but recent reports suggest they're still in the market for new recruits.

Marcelo Bielsa has relied upon the versatile Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski at left-back so far this season and the relatively makeshift duo have been reliable for the most part.

However, Leeds are seemingly searching for a new left-back.

According to a report from Goal, the Whites are one of a multitude of clubs in the running for Josh Doig, Hibernian's up-and-coming prodigy.

The report claims that Leeds join Celtic, Manchester City and Arsenal in the hunt for his signature following an eye-catching opening to the campaign.

Doig has made 16 SPFL appearances for Hibs and provided two assists in the process.

Man City could send the 18-year-old out on loan to a sister club under the City Football Group banner, whereas Leeds and Celtic can both offer Doig a speedier graduation into the senior squad.

Those who have scouted the Scottish full-back have identified his ability to whip the ball in from wide areas and his relentless work-rate as two of his defining characteristics. The latter is bound to be a prerequisite for any potential Bielsa signing.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

The SPFL certainly isn't the most prestigious division in the world but attitudes towards it are beginning to change.

The success enjoyed by Virgil van Dijk, Kieran Tierney and, pertinently for Doig, John McGinn, prove that high performance north of the border can be a fair indicator of potential to succeed in the Premier League.

Having broken through at St Mirren, McGinn was snapped up by Hibs in 2015 and blossomed into a brilliant, all-action midfielder with the club before moving to Aston Villa in 2018.

Many doubted his ability to emulate the type of form that saw him notch five goals and provide four assists in 30 SPFL games in 2017/18. How wrong they were.

The Aston Villa midfield general has made light work of the transition and firmly established himself as a lynchpin in Dean Smith's side.

Perhaps it's too early to tip Doig to make a similar impact should he move to English football, but there is certainly enough precedent to warrant Leeds' interest in the Edinburgh-born left-back.

The calibre of clubs who are in for Doig's signature suggests he could be the next big thing to use Scottish football as a springboard for success.

