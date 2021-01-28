Chelsea made an underwhelming start to the Thomas Tuchel era on Wednesday night.

There was a real buzz amongst Blues fans as the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss took his place in the Stamford Bridge technical area for the very first time.

Tuchel had been appointed as Chelsea's new manager this week after Roman Abramovich brought the axe down on Frank Lampard for a woeful run of Premier League form over the winter period.

Chelsea 0-0 Wolves

But Rome wasn't built in a day and Tuchel was always going to struggle to make his mark on this Chelsea squad barely 24 hours after taking his first training session at Cobham.

Yes, there were a record-breaking number of passes and clearer team structure than we saw under Lampard, but the west London club's performance was hardly anything to write home about.

The Blues were forced to settle for a point against Wolverhampton Wanderers, producing just two shots on target, but keeping their first league clean sheet at Stamford Bridge since December.

Tuchel's first team selection

But regardless of the result, Tuchel's team selection still gifted Chelsea fans a tantalising glimpse of how they might line-up as the German's tenure starts to gather pace.

Cesar Azpilicueta was given the nod over Reece James, Olivier Giroud led the line as opposed to Timo Werner and Kai Havertz spearheaded the midfield in the place of Mason Mount.

It certainly suggests that Tuchel will be leaning more on experience, particularly in the short term, but it's not a tactic that has gone down with everybody cheering on the Blues.

That's because, rather astonishingly, one Chelsea fan rang up talkSPORT claiming to be so infuriated by the squad selection for the Wolves clash that they wanted Tuchel out. Seriously.

Livid Chelsea fan

When Chelsea supporter Vernon was asked for his reaction to Chelsea's starting XI and bench for the Wolves game, the exchange that ensured went as follows:

Vernon began: "Disappointed, very disappointed, Adrian. I'm very, very sorry for Mason Mount, but I'm really, really sorry for Billy Gilmour not even being in the squad."

Presenter Adrian Durham replied: "How's this, Vernon: Billy Gilmour played really well at the weekend, he's not even on the bench and yet two rubbish left-backs, Alonso and Emerson, are both on the bench?"

Vernon vented: "Oh tell me about it mate, I'm absolutely frothing. I am steaming. If I could get hold of Tuchel now, I don't know what I'd do to him."

Durham joked: "He hasn't even started yet!"

Vernon replied: "He hasn't even started yet and I already want him out."

To which Durham concluded: "That's so Chelsea!"

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Now, call me crazy here, but I'm going to give Vernon the benefit of the doubt and suggest that he's wishing Tuchel was never appointed as opposed to wanting him sacked after a single game.

Besides, I don't think it requires a sports writer to tell you that Abramovich sacking two managers in the space of a week would send shockwaves on a monumental scale through the Premier League.

But was Lampard chopped a little too quickly? There's certainly an argument to be had, I won't lie to you, but I certainly wouldn't base it upon Tuchel relying on experience for his first starting XI.

I wouldn't read too much into Tuchel's opening team selection considering he barely had 24 hours to get acquainted with the squad in person, so he can be forgiven for playing things safe.

Beyond that, however, I do share Vernon's fears of a reduced role for Mount because don't let the Lampard memes blind you from what has been an objectively superb season from the 22-year-old.

News Now - Sport News