Conor McGregor's surprise loss to Dustin Poirier on Fight Island sent shockwaves through the UFC world.

The Irish superstar had gone into the fight as the overwhelming favourite, but it was a Poirier who overwhelmed, knocking McGregor out in the second round.

It was a ruthlessly efficient performance from the American as he employed a flurry of brutal leg kicks before smoking McGregor with some venomous punches.

For Poirier, it was the night to end all nights but, for McGregor, it might have seen a whole host of dreams for 2021 come crashing down around him.

Prior to the fight, rumours of massive potential events were rife as McGregor made no secret of his plans for his post-Poirier world.

A titanic cross-over with none other than Manny Pacquiao was in advanced talks while fans had even begun to dream of a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As McGregor lay prone on the canvas with the meme experts of the world going to work, the chances of those fights, Khabib especially, ever happening began to fade fast.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Khabib's coach outlined the cold, hard facts, claiming that Conor just isn't on The Eagle's level.

“He [McGregor] would’ve got smashed [by Khabib]. Khabib’s gotten better,” said Javier Mendez. “He would’ve gotten smashed. He would have gotten smashed. Straight up.

“Khabib’s better. He’s better than he was when they fought two years ago. Conor didn’t appear to be better. He’s regressed a little bit. Khabib’s gotten way better. He would have gotten smashed.”

“You’re never going to get that rematch,” Mendez concluded. “Just like you’re never going to get the Tony and Khabib fight. That’s never going to happen either. It’s not going to happen. I mean, Khabib doesn’t need it."

Mendez then went on to reiterate that there is only one fight Khabib would consider returning to the Octagon for.

“He seems fulfilled. And like I said, I think the only juicy part for him is what his father wanted, GSP [Georges St-Pierre]. I’ve said it many times. And who knows, maybe that’s out of the question now.

“Maybe GSP doesn’t want it, maybe Khabib don’t want it now. I don’t know, cause I never talked to Khabib about what he wants, I’ve always listened to him.”

Khabib vs GSP would undoubtedly be a huge event but you can't help but feel it's a little past its sell-by date.

GSP, who is 39 years old, has been comfortably retired since early 2019 and it would take some coaxing to get him back on the canvas.

Sadly then, it seems Khabib will remain retired and the 30-0 dream will remain little more than a fantasy.

News Now - Sport News