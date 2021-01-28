Little by little, Lionel Messi is clawing back his 2020-21 campaign.

The Argentine was on fire again in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano, cancelling out Fran Garcia's opener and causing Los Franjirrojos' defence all kinds of problems.

It means the Blaugrana progress into the last eight of the Copa del Rey, a trophy which could be important for Ronald Koeman with his side 10 points off the pace in La Liga.

With two key passes, nine successful dribbles and a goal, their advancement came in no small part thanks to their talisman.

Of course, this was Messi's first game back from suspension following his much publicised strike on Athletic Bilbao's Asier Villalibre. There had been fears he could be slapped with a lengthy ban, but in the end he missed just two games as punishment for the first red card of his Barcelona career.

The 33-year-old more than made up for his absence and now that his highlights reel has emerged, it's a sight to behold to witness Messi playing with such joy again.

Messi vs Rayo Vallecano

You can see footage of his display below:

The forward's star remains unfaded in spite of all that has happened off the pitch since last summer and it's no surprise that Rayo Vallecano's youth players were mesmerised by seeing him after the game at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Messi was then seen posing for photos with the youngsters on the pitch after the full-time whistle.

A small gesture, but he's already looking more relaxed after a turbulent few months.

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font recently suggested Messi could now stay at Camp Nou in spite of his transfer request, while Juan Laporta is also confident of winning over the club's key man if he is elected.

It remains to be seen whether Messi can be swayed or whether he's had enough of off-field politics in Catalonia, but it's great to see him performing a little closer to being back to his best regardless.

