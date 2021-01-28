It's been a whirlwind 72 hours for Thomas Tuchel.

The German spoke of a surreal week before taking to the dugout as Chelsea manager for the first time against Wolves.

There had been some doubt, due to the current restrictions, over whether Frank Lampard's replacement would be allowed in the stadium so soon after arriving in the country.

Yet there was an unmistakable sense that he had made his mark on an ailing Blues squad in a very short few days.

Chelsea managed more passes than any team in any Premier League game this season, an increase in fluidity which hints at the kind of Tuchel-ball they'll be playing going forward.

This was never going to be the finished article, however, and a Wolves side who are still badly missing Raul Jimenez didn't make for a clinical spectacle from either side.

And so it finished goalless, the new manager's bold tactics - including starting with three at the back and dropping Timo Werner and Mason Mount - failing to deliver the three points.

The quick turnaround since Lampard's sacking might go some way towards explaining why Tuchel, a verified student of the game who will be familiar with Chelsea's Champions League displays over the years, opted for some familiar faces in his first XI.

Some of Lampard's favourites, Mount and Reece James, weren't named and the experienced Cesar Azpilicueta started instead of the latter.

We like to think Tuchel is above the pettiness of making a point about Lampard's blueprints, but he showed a little nepotism himself with the introduction of his old ally from Borussia Dortmund, Christian Pulisic.

It was an experiment of sorts, trying the American on the right, but it paid off at least in terms of Tuchel's standing in the dressing room.

That's because Pulisic was seen correcting him on how to pronounce 'Azpilicueta' after the full-time whistle.

The defender was called over by his new boss, who could be heard shouting 'Azpli!' 'Azpli!'

While the 31-year-old didn't correct him, Pulisic was then seen pulling Tuchel aside and training him on how to say his name.

He can hardly be blamed for the odd slip-up when he's had so little time to acquaint himself with his new players.

That showed in a rather uninspired performance too, but there were enough positive signs to suggest that he'll be getting to grips with the job soon enough.

