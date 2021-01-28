The dust from Conor McGregor's shock loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 is yet to settle.

McGregor's stock plummeted through the floor as he lay prone on the canvas following a vicious flurry of blows from Poirier.

In the blinking of an eye, a 2021 that promised so much for the Notorious One came crumbling down around him.

However, McGregor remains hopeful that some good could be salvaged from the ashes of UFC 257 with his coach even claiming that a potential rematch with Poirier could be for the lightweight title.

That sentiment has not gone down well with the other members of the lightweight crew, especially Justin Gaethje.

Speaking to ESPN, Gaethje pulled no punches when commenting on the possibility of McGregor fighting for the title.

"I will never fight for the UFC again, I probably shouldn't say that. I would probably think about never fighting in the UFC if he fights for a title, that would be preposterous.

He's sitting at No. 6, he's won one fight in his entire life in the lightweight division and he picks and chooses who he fights.

"I have no respect for him in that manner. But yeah, I'd like to fight him. I don't think it will be my next fight.

"He isn't going to fight me, he just got his legs kicked off, I kick legs better than anybody in the UFC."

Gaethje's tirade didn't end there as he called out the Irish star for his supposedly humble approach to the post fight festivities.

"For him to come out and say he wants a title shot next in the rematch with Poirier, and his coach, they're f***ing idiots.

"He's been treated special over and over and over and he didn't capitalise on this opportunity.

"That event was for him, that event was for him to win and he wants to me Mr Humble now but you know he would have been an asshole if he won that fight.

"So, I don't feel bad for him, I'm happy for Poirier, I'm happy Poirier went out there and did his job, finished him.

I love seeing a loudmouth get knocked out, there's nothing that makes me happier than seeing a piece of s*** get put down.

"That was great, I loved it."

It is probably safe to say that Gaethje is not a McGregor fan, then.

The next move for McGregor remains unclear but a Poirier trilogy seems the most likely route.

If Dana White sees fit to make that a title bout, he might just be hearing from Gaethje.

