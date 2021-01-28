Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool is the 'Soup of the Day' on the Premier League menu.

Football fans are being treated to one of the most open title races in the recent history of England's top flight and the crucial clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could have a huge bearing on it.

Well, we say that, but it only feels like yesterday when Tottenham's trip to Anfield, which ended in a 2-1 defeat, was being tipped to decide the destination of the Premier League title.

Tottenham vs Liverpool

With the Manchester clubs and Leicester City throwing their hats into the ring, we know that's no longer the case, but Liverpool and Spurs could easily pull themselves back into the conversation.

Besides, you could imagine Jose Mourinho smelling blood when Liverpool lost their Anfield record and trudged through four Premier League goals without a goal for the first time since 2000.

But you can never write off a squad marshaled by Jurgen Klopp who racked up more than 95 points in the last two Premier League seasons, so make no mistake that they'll be out for another win.

Liverpool and Spurs squads compared

However, before the two English juggernauts lock horns in north London, we wanted to put their squads under the microscope using our trusty method of Tiermaker.

We've inputted the main protagonists in their Premier League squads into tiers ranging from 'time is up' to 'world-class' - and yes, it's only our opinion, so our answer isn't necessarily the right one.

And on that note, be sure to check out the entire Tiermaker down below to see which changes and tweaks you would make.

Time is up

Adrian

Roberto Firmino

Erik Lamela

Divock Origi

Xherdan Shaqiri

Have we been harsh on Firmino here? Perhaps, but it's more to do with Liverpool cashing in on the Brazilian while his transfer value remains high as opposed to his time at Anfield being beyond repair.

Besides, although Firmino is by no means an out-and-out goalscorer, his finishing record and broader hold-up play has declined with alarming consistency since the Champions League triumph.

But even if you disagree with us there, we think it's pretty universally accepted that Adrian, Origi and Shaqiri are no longer good enough for the Reds and Lamela has surely run his course at Spurs after eight years.

Needs to improve

Dele Alli

Gareth Bale

Steven Bergwijn

Davinson Sanchez

Neco Williams

Lucas Moura

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Maybe it's just Mourinho being harsh, but we'd be remiss not to say that players with the world-class talent of Alli and Bale should be knocking on the door of the Spurs first-team more than they have this season.

Meanwhile, we need to start seeing more end product from Bergwijn, Moura and Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Tottenham shouldn't lose sleep if transfer offers for Sanchez start raining in.

As for Williams, this might seem harsh, but it's no slight on the youngster, rather a by-product of his experience level and the mistakes are to be understood given that he's essentially been chucked in the deep end.

Middle of the road

Serge Aurier

Ben Davies

Curtis Jones

James Milner

Takumi Minamino

Joe Hart

Carlos Vinicius

Moussa Sissoko

Eric Dier

Naby Keita

A busy category, there's no doubt about it, but this Spurs squad could certainly do with some spring-cleaning because there are so many players that, well, we can't see challenging for the Premier League title.

Davies, Aurier, Sissoko and Dier have their moments, don't get us wrong, but we'd be lying if we said they deserved to be rubbing shoulders with the upper echelons of England's champions.

We also don't want this to seem savage on Minamino and Jones because we're well aware that their lukewarm performances have a lot to do with Klopp only being able to drip-feed them game time.

And by the way, we're not saying that Hart is a better player these days than Alli and Bale, but we can't exactly say he needs to improve or be sold when he's serving his role as a back-up goalkeeper just fine.

Underrated

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Harry Winks

It's been fantastic to see the world waking up to Højbjerg's brilliance at Tottenham, perfectly filling the Moussa Dembele role with Herculean desire, so don't expect him to be 'underrated' for long.

And while we're not under any illusion that Winks is the new Paul Scholes, we think there's a massive disconnect between the quality of his recent performances and the praise fans are affording him.

Great

Toby Alderweireld

Tanguy Ndombele

Joe Gomez

Sergio Reguilon

Joel Matip

Georginio Wijnaldum

At the end of the day, like it or not, Gomez and Matip are two of the Premier League's best centre-backs when they're on song and Reguilon has emerged as one of the standout buys of 2020/21.

Meanwhile, Alderweireld deserves props for maintaining top-class levels season after season and Liverpool must do everything in their power to keep the invaluable Wijnaldum from Barcelona's grasps.

However, the biggest story here is Ndombele because we never would have expected to place him this high on the back of last season, but credit to him for turning his form around under Mourinho.

Top drawer

Fabinho

Jordan Henderson

Diogo Jota

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Andrew Robertson

Hugo Lloris

Just shy of the very highest level, it's through gritted teeth that Alexander-Arnold and Robertson narrowly miss out with the former dropping out down in recent weeks and the latter really knocking on the door.

Elsewhere, we don't have it in us to ignore Jota's electrifying form across 2020 that was only side-swiped by injury, while Liverpool are just never the same with Fabinho and Henderson lining up for them.

And we even considered parachuting Lloris into the top tier because we think his superb displays under Mourinho have consolidated his status as one of the world's top 10 goalkeepers.

World-class

Thiago Alcantara

Harry Kane

Alisson Becker

Virgil van Dijk

Mohamed Salah

Heung-min Son

Sadio Mane

Yes, that's right, there are plenty of world-class players at Liverpool and Tottenham with both clubs having yawning gaps in quality throughout certain sections of their Premier League squads.

In other words, for all the divisive players occupying the 'middle of the road' category, you'd be hard-pressed to argue that the likes of Salah, Mane, Kane and Son are anything short of world-class.

In fact, we'd go as far as saying that all seven players being world-class is nothing short of irrefutable with Alisson, Van Dijk and Thiago staking claims as the sport's very best in their respective positions.

From flogging Firmino to dropping Alexander-Arnold, we never pretended as though our list was without controversy, but it's nothing personal against a fantastic bunch of players.

Besides, regardless of our opinions on the players in each squad, we'd be lying if we said that got in their way of our excitement for one of the biggest Premier League clashes of 2021 so far.

