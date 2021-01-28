The Royal Rumble will return on Sunday.

It's one of the most exciting WWE pay-per-views of the year and this weekend will officially kick off the Road to WrestleMania.

The showpiece matches, of course, are the 30-man and 30-woman battle royals, with the winner of each going on to challenge for a title of their choice at 'The Showcase of the Immortals'.

Not only will we be treated to two Royal Rumble matches, but there is also a stacked card that will make Sunday's PPV must-watch.

Both Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be in action, with the legendary Goldberg returning to face the latter.

One more title match has also been confirmed for the Royal Rumble, but a number of other matches are expected to feature.

So let's get down to it. Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Date, time and venue:

The Royal Rumble will air live on Sunday, January 31. The card is scheduled to start at midnight UK time (7pm Eastern Time).

This year's event is being held at Tropicana Field in Florida, inside the WWE ThunderDome, but due to the on-going pandemic, there will be no in-person attendance.

How to watch:

The pay-per-view will be shown live on the WWE Network.

As ever, it's free for new subscribers but after the 30-day trial, it costs £9.99 per month to continue.

Alternatively, the Royal Rumble is available to UK based fans on BT Sport Box Office.

Match card:

So far, five matches have been confirmed for the Royal Rumble.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair (c) vs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Championships

and (c) vs and for the Women's Tag Team Championships Drew McIntyre (c) vs Goldberg in a singles' match for the WWE Championship

(c) vs in a singles' match for the WWE Championship Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Championship

(c) (with Paul Heyman) vs in a Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Championship Women's Royal Rumble match

Men's Royal Rumble match

With so much action, this year's WWE Royal Rumble is going to be must-see!

