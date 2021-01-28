Jurgen Klopp could be forgiven for thinking that his Liverpool squad couldn't possibly get much more stretched this season.

Since Virgil van Dijk's ACL injury suffered in the Merseyside derby, there has been an apparent domino effect in defence.

Joe Gomez was next to fall, sustaining a potentially season-ending knee injury on England duty.

Joel Matip has recently returned from an adductor problem, but is still unable to play week in, week out.

In attack, Diogo Jota has been a huge loss after an impressive start to the season in which he scored nine goals in all competitions.

But these are all familiar problems for Liverpool fans - so how could things get any worse?

As reported by The Mirror, March is set to pose a new problem due to global travel restrictions which are expected to affect Brazil's match against Argentina at the end of that month.

The UK Government have announced that anyone returning from certain 'hotspots', including South America, Portugal and South Africa, will have to isolate for 10 days in a hotel quarantine.

That could affect a number of Premier League sides, but its impact will be felt particularly strongly at Anfield, with Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino all likely to be called up by the Selecao.

Fabinho has been the glue holding the defence together, moving into the back line. Klopp has preferred to use the midfielder to Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams on occasion, and has even drafted Jordan Henderson in as a centre-back.

Firmino would also be a huge loss, albeit one which is offset by the return of Jota. The Portuguese should be back in early February after suffering a knee injury in December.

Alisson would likely be replaced by Caoimhín Kelleher, 22, who has usurped Adrian as Liverpool's second choice goalkeeper.

The young Irishman has largely impressed, keeping a clean sheet on his Champions League debut against Ajax, but he did make a lapse in judgment against Midtjylland. It would be a huge step-up in responsibility for him to feature as first choice in April.

So without further ado, we've been doing a little speculating about how Liverpool could line up for their crucial Premier League fixtures after that Brazil vs Argentina international.

Liverpool's potential XI

They travel to Arsenal on April 3, before hosting Aston Villa on April 10. If called up, their Brazilian trio would be set to miss both those games.

Will those matches have a bearing on the title race? They might well, or at the very least their outcome could help to decide Liverpool's top-four hopes if we're to lower the horizons a little.

If able to play, Matip would be a life-saver, but there is always uncertainty hanging over his fitness. We can't see Klopp picking Phillips and Williams together, but one option would be to keep Phillips on the left of the centre-back pairing and draft in Henderson.

The skipper has been sorely missed in midfield during Liverpool's winless run of five Premier League games, which included defeats to Southampton and Burnley.

Curtis Jones could come in on the left, with Thiago playing a holding role and Georginio Wijnaldum on the right of a midfield three. Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri could also be utilised, while Naby Keita's fitness will be monitored.

It's by no means an awful potential XI, but fate seems to be dealing Liverpool's hopes of retaining their crown another sizeable blow.

