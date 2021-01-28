Speed against strength. When it comes to FIFA 21, which is better?

YouTuber BMOnus has brought together a team of the fastest players on the game and squared them off against a side made up of the strongest players. Each spot in the starting line-ups of the two sides has been awarded to the player with the highest speed or strength rating in their position.

The two teams were pitted against one another in a league format, before playing a one-off exhibition match to determine which attribute would come out on top.

The Teams

Using Sprint Speed as the deciding attribute for his team of the paciest players on FIFA 21, the Fastest team includes a host of well-known names. Kylian Mbappe (who has a 96 rating in the category) is joined by Leroy Sane (95), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (94) and Kyle Walker (94).

Mbappe is tied for his Sprint Speed rating of 96 by Wolves' Adama Traore and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies. Curiously, though, also on this side is little-known Ecuadorian full-back Anibal Chala - who currently plays for French club Dijon.

The Fastest team, which play as Borussia Dortmund during the experiment, have an impressive overall attacking rating of 90.

While some of the starting line-up for the Fastest team may not be household names, there is some serious talent within the side, especially when compared with the players who represent their opposition.

It should come as no surprise that the first name on the team sheet for the Strongest team is Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa. The 38-year-old has been the strongest player on the game for years now (and likely will continue to be until he retires!) In FIFA 21, he has a strength rating of 97.

However, once you see that his strike partner in the team is Orlando City's Daryl Dike, with a 96 strength rating, the difference in quality between the two sides starts to become obvious.

One of the only other names of note to qualify for the Strongest first-choice team solely on his rating is Geoffrey Kondogbia of Atletico Madrid, with the midfielder having an 84 strength rating.

However, when BMOnus realises that the team has an overall attacking rating of 71, he cheats slightly to bolster the Strongest team. Romelu Lukaku, who with a rating of 95 did not qualify for either of the spots up front, is drafted in as a left-sided attacking option.

The Results

As you might expect, over the course of a full 38-game season, the speed (and overall stats) of the Fastest team was no match for the Strongest side.

Dortmund finished in eighth place, while the Strongest team - represented by South Korean side Busan Park - finished a rock bottom 20th.

The one-off match between the two sides would prove little closer. The Fastest team easily brushed aside their opposition.

Aubameyang and Mbappe each netted on multiple occasions during a 7-0 whitewash. Such was their dominance that it took the Strongest team a full 89 minutes to register a shot on target.

The importance of having some pace in your side on FIFA 21 cannot be overstated.

