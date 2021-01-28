Wolves held Thomas Tuchel's new-look Chelsea side to a scoreless draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The focus was firmly on Tuchel as the Midlands side travelled to west London, especially after it was revealed his first Chelsea starting line-up didn't include Reece James, Mason Mount or Timo Werner.

However, it was an important night for Wolves too having suffered three defeats and two draws from their previous five Premier League outings. Following a shock 3-2 home loss to relegation-threatened West Brom, Nuno Santo needed a positive result to start moving his team in the right direction again.

While Wednesday's 0-0 encounter won't be remembered as a classic, Wolves stuck to their game-plan well as they remained defensively resolute while giving themselves a chance to steal a win on the break with Pedro Neto almost superbly chipping Edouard Mendy.

In relative terms it was a much-improved performance, more akin to what we've seen from the Molineux outfit over the last two seasons, however journalist Tim Spiers was disappointed with one player's contribution.

Speaking in The Athletic's match discussion thread, he described winger Adama Traore - who Transfermarkt value at £36m - as "the only negative" from a hard night's work.

He said: "Traore was the only negative for me tonight. A couple of decent runs but then gave it away...that was about it. Looked disinterested sometimes too in terms of chasing back."

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

It's been a strange season for Traore and last night's performance was somewhat symptomatic of that.

While there are still occasional turns of pace from the winger reminding us of how devastating he can be when he builds a head of steam, he's struggled to really grab games by the scruff of the neck.

Last season he notched 13 goal contributions in the Premier League and averaged five dribbles per game; this term he's yet to register a goal or an assist and has averaged just 3.6 dribbles instead.

Of course, some of that is a consequence of Wolves losing Raul Jimenez to injury and lacking an adequate replacement, but Traore hasn't exactly stepped up in the Mexican's absence either.

On Wednesday he failed to take any efforts at goal, created only one chance and completed just two dribbles, while his pass accuracy was 64%.

Although it wasn't exactly a night for virtuoso attacking displays, the nature of the match was set up for Traore to create problems for an out-of-sorts Chelsea side on the counter-attack, while his defensive contributions were limited to just a single clearance.

Traore's contract situation was under plenty of discussion towards the end of 2020 and with no resolution yet forthcoming, you have to wonder whether that's having an impact on his form.

