Man United news: Fabrizio Romano provides Dayot Upamecano update

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Dayot Upamecano in recent weeks but it seems the RB Leipzig star will not be arriving at Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Boasting a domineering physical profile, scope for development and the technicality to build attacks from deep, the much-vaunted Upamecano is one of the most sought after defenders in European football.

A recent report from the Daily Mirror suggested that United were set to go head to head with Liverpool for the 22-year-old's signature, but they won't be signing him before Monday's deadline according to Fabrizio Romano.

The reliable journalist is the go-to man for all things transfer related, and he's moved to quash any suggestion that Upamecano will leave RB Leipzig this month.

Romano provided an update on the mooted transfer swoop via his Twitter account in the early hours of Thursday morning, claiming that the France international will be leaving in the summer window.

He also confirmed that United are not in talks to sign Upamecano this month and revealed the size of his release clause, which is a relatively modest €42.5m (£37.7m).

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

The January window is a notoriously challenging time to bring in new recruits and it's no surprise that Leipzig won't be selling one of their most influential players mid-season.

Julian Nagelsmann's side are due to play Liverpool in the last-16 of the Champions League and still have ambitions of clinching the Bundesliga title, though they are currently seven points adrift of table-topping Bayern Munich.

However, the good news for United is that Upamecano will be available at an attractive price in the summer window.

Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias cost Manchester City £57m and £65m respectively, while Liverpool spent £75m to resolve their defensive issues with a move for Virgil van Dijk.

United are also no strangers to mega-money defensive swoops themselves having parted with £80m to land Harry Maguire.

A fee in excess of £50m is rapidly becoming the industry standard for a first-class central defender, so the fact Upamecano will be available for less than £40m certainly won't be wasted on Europe's elite clubs.

It's clearly a case of right player, wrong time, and United should do everything they can to beat the competition to Upamecano's signature in the summer.

