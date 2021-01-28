Conor McGregor's ambitious plans for 2021 lie in ruins following his shock loss to Dustin Poirier.

Not only was the defeat a big surprise, but the one-sided nature of it sent shockwaves through the UFC fraternity.

McGregor was blown away by the American, who executed his cunning game plan to perfection.

Poirier exploited McGregor's stance by landing some brutal leg kicks before going in for the kill with a a flurry of venomous punches.

The result was a second round KO and a mass jumping-of-ship from the McGregor bandwagon.

The fantasy of a McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch looks like it will never materialise while the advanced talks with the Manny Pacquiao camp have evaporated.

However, according some in the boxing world, that should be seen as a blessing in disguise.

Speaking to The Sun, future Canelo Alvarez opponent Avni Yildirim believes McGregor's desire to fight the Philippino great was arrogant and ignorant.

"Should basketball teams start playing football? Would you watch a baseball team playing hockey?

"It‘s two different sports. If somebody wants to turn from one sport to the other that‘s fine. But it‘s surely not easy to do.

"We are professionals at what we do. We have done it for years - training, fighting - to get to the level where we are.

"To believe that you can just enter a sport and beat somebody who has done it his whole life is arrogant and ignorant to say the least."

Yildirim then went on to urge McGregor to stick it out in the UFC feeling there is nothing to be gained in a fighting sense from clashing with Pacquiao.

"I think McGregor has been a big star at UFC but I don‘t see him as a boxer.

"If they want to fight, let them fight. No problem. Would I watch it? I don‘t think so."

News Now - Sport News