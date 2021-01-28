Formula One fans have been treated to their first official glimpse of Sebastian Vettel as an Aston Martin driver.

The former four-time World Champion has joined the team formerly known as Racing Point for their first campaign under the Aston Martin branding. His new employers have been teasing the arrival of Vettel throughout the week on social media and have finally revealed their new driver in their car for the forthcoming season.

A video was posted to the Aston Martin F1 Twitter account showing the 33-year-old taking part in a seat fit for the team's new car, together with the caption: "Things you love to se[at]. #WelcomeSeb."

Vettel will be looking to banish all memory of a dreadful final season with Ferrari in 2020 - when he could manage no better than a 13th-place finish in the Drivers' Championship.

Alongside Vettel at Aston Martin for the new season will be Lance Stroll, son of the team's new executive chairman Lawrence Stroll.

Stroll Senior, a billionaire businessman in his own right, has high hopes for his new venture and will expect Vettel to build upon the 53 race wins he has earned in his career to date.

When footage of a rather weathered-looking Vettel taking part in the seat fitting emerged, though, it did not take users on Twitter long to point out his resemblance to a certain member of the Royal family.

Vettel's New Appearance

"I straight-up thought this was Prince William instead of Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin," declared @Chris_Clark89.

His clearly receding hairline does Vettel no favours when it comes to this comparison - and several similar tweets also made this connection.

"Is Prince William about to make his debut in F1?" Twitter user @medicenyoshi asked, while @turquoiselau also weighed in, posting: "I saw that Vettel was trending, clicked on it to have a look. This was *not* at all what I was expecting to see!!! The best tweet I've seen in response to this, was someone saying Seb has been "Prince William'd!"

User @EniEnkela summed the reaction up well: "I can’t believe Prince William is trending bc Sebastian Vettel lost his hair lmao."

All jokes aside, the 2021 F1 season is a crucial one for Vettel, as well as the Aston Martin team as a whole.

We are exactly two months away from the first race of the season in Bahrain on March 28.

News Now - Sport News