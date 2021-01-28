Newcastle run risk of losing £4.5m-rated man

DeAndre Yedlin’s future at Newcastle appears to be up in the air.

The USA international has struggled for minutes this season and has previously aired his own frustrations about the lack of clarity from the powerbrokers at the club over his future.

He has a contract that expires at the end of the season and he will be leaving unless he is offered new terms.

However, Steve Bruce has used him sparingly, with the ex-Tottenham Hotspur full-back making just five league starts.

He missed both of the club’s recent defeats to Aston Villa and Leeds United due to a visa issue, and it now appears that he could be offered a way out of St James’ Park.

ESPN reports that Galatasaray have made an offer for Yedlin and are offering him a three-year contract to move to Turkey.

He would prefer to sign a new contract at Newcastle and extend his stay in the north-east, per the report, but he is said to be weighing up the offer from the Super Lig side.

Yedlin has made a total of 125 appearances for the club and has also won 62 caps for his country.

It is not mentioned if Galatasaray have made a formal bid involving a fee but he is valued at £4.5m by Transfermarkt.

At the very least, this should force Newcastle to make a decision.

If Yedlin really is weighing up an offer, he could well use it as leverage to win himself a new contract.

Either that, or he has the ability to find himself a new club pretty much instantaneously.

For Yedlin, this is a win-win, and he will surely hope that the Magpies now show their hand.

If they don’t, he could well be off.

