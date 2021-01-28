West Brom transfer news: Loan-to-buy deal agreed for towering midfielder

Sam Allardyce's spell as West Brom boss has so far been nothing short of a disaster.

Eight games have resulted in just one win and one draw, with the Baggies' most recent defeat coming in the form of a multi-goal thrashing from Manchester City.

But it's no secret that Big Sam's record of steering Premier League clubs clear of relegation has been built upon his ability to bring in the right signings during the January transfer window.

And there are signs that he's getting the players he needs to turn West Brom's season around.

The Baggies have already agreed a loan deal for striker Mbaye Diagne, who can hopefully address a miserly return of just 15 Premier League goals from the Hawthorns outfit this season.

And now it's being reported by Peter O'Rourke that West Brom have agreed a loan-to-buy with Celta Vigo for midfielder Okay Yokuslu.

However, the potential deal isn't over the line just yet, with O'Rourke adding that it still depends on Yokuslu agreeing to a Hawthorns switch.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Allardyce has made no secret of his desire to sign a defensive midfielder and it appears he has now found his man.

We'd be lying if we called ourselves Yokuslu experts - he's only ever played in Turkey and Spain, and has featured in European competitions during just one season of his career.

However, at first glance he does fit the profile of what you'd expect from an Allardyce-recruited midfield enforcer. He measures in at 6 foot 3 and has played at centre-back before as well.

The 26-year-old clearly isn't a household name but he's got 29 caps for Turkey on his CV and until this season had been a regular in Celta's starting XI, so one can assume he's got some pedigree.

Whether that's enough to keep the Baggies in the top flight remains to be seen, but Allardyce will be pleased to address an area of the starting XI that he's identified as a weakness.

Of course, that's assuming the deal does go through.

