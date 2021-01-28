Thomas Tuchel has already taken charge of his first game as Chelsea manager.

It's been a whirlwind few days for the Blues with Frank Lampard losing his job on Monday, Tuchel unveiled as his replacement on Tuesday and a return to Premier League action on Wednesday.

Tuchel had barely been working with his new squad for 24 hours when he was thrown into the deep end at Stamford Bridge, playing out an uneventful 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea 0-0 Wolves

But even in a game that saw Chelsea produce just two shots on target, there were still indicators at this early stage that give us insight on how the west London club could shape up under Tuchel.

Firstly, that came with his first-team selection, typified by a reliance on more experienced players with Olivier Giroud and Cesar Azpilicueta coming in for Timo Werner and Reece James.

But it was also apparent in the way Chelsea played with Callum Hudson-Odoi deployed in a more defensive role and the whole XI producing a record-breaking number of passes.

Tuchel's tactics explained

That's all well and good, but how have those tactical saplings grown in Tuchel's previous jobs at Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain?

Well, there has been no shortage of tactical threads, articles and montages on Tuchel over the past few days, but YouTuber 'Nouman' produces that exact type of content better than most.

Placed within the top 50 most trending videos on YouTube at the time of writing, racking up more than 100,000 views, it's clear that plenty of fans have been eager to learn about Tuchel's ethos.

You can check out the full video down below if you fancy all 11 minutes on Tuchel's strengths and weaknesses - it's worth your time, trust us - but you can also keep scrolling for our quick round-up.

Unlike Guardiola, Sarri and Klopp

The moral of the story here is that Tuchel is very different from managers like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Maurizio Sarri in the way he trains his team to approach matches.

While the aforementioned trio give exact instructions to players when they are in specific situations, Tuchel believes that such an approach can limit a player's development.

Consequently, Tuchel's philosophy sees him create difficult training scenarios for his players, allowing them to solve the problems and be better-equipped for unexpected situations in games.

Attacking approach

But one way in which Tuchel is similar to Guardiola is his methods of attacking, keeping his wide players by the touchline to pull out the full-backs and create openings in the half-spaces.

However, unlike Guardiola, Tuchel isn't afraid to coach his teams to play long from time to time in order to catch out his opponents, which was deadly with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Dortmund.

Nevertheless, one weakness that 'Nouman' picks out isn't necessarily related to Tuchel's tactics, but rather his poor track record of dealing with club politics.

And that sums up Tuchel, really. Chelsea might have their hands on one of the best coaches in the business, but they'll just have to keep their fingers crossed that he doesn't put his foot in it politically.

